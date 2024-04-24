StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of SB Financial Group worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.