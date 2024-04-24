StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
