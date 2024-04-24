Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
