Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after buying an additional 151,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $407.04 on Wednesday.

NYSE:TDY opened at $407.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.96 and a 200-day moving average of $415.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

