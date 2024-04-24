California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,097 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,097 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $121,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.