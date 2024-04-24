Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

