Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 549,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,755. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

