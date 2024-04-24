iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,705 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,789. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.