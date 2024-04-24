Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 1.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 102.7% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.2 %

VONE stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $230.72. 7,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $238.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.