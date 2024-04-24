Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veris Residential Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VRE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,058. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

