Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 26,552 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

