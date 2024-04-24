Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 585,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,318 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,473 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ecovyst by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,971,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 122,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 231,294 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

