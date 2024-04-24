Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 21,924 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

