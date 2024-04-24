Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Stem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Price Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $268.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.88. Stem has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. On average, analysts predict that Stem will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 768,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 515,950 shares worth $1,188,252. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

(Get Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.