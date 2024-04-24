Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,062 Shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.32% of Hudson Acquisition I worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Acquisition I by 433.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 133,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Down 1.1 %

Hudson Acquisition I stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Hudson Acquisition I Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

