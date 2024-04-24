Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGTA stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Inception Growth Acquisition Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

