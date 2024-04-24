Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 332.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 161,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,666,000 after buying an additional 124,524 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after buying an additional 92,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after acquiring an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Equinix by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $758.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $830.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.