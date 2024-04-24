Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,284. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

