Summit Global Investments Purchases 4,813 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR remained flat at $132.70 on Friday. 704,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

