Summit Global Investments Takes $1.27 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 442,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,664,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

