Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.
Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CYTH stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,864.03% and a negative return on equity of 4,506.97%.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
