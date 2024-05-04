Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,700.96 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013714 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

