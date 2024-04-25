Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %
CNSL opened at $4.24 on Monday. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
