Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

CNSL opened at $4.24 on Monday. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

