Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482,966 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.10% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $102,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 916,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.21. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.