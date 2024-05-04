Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Universal Display Trading Up 9.3 %

OLED stock traded up $14.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.82. The stock had a trading volume of 736,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

