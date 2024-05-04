Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.
Universal Display Trading Up 9.3 %
OLED stock traded up $14.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.82. The stock had a trading volume of 736,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
