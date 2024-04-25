Atrato Onsite Energy to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:ROOF)

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON:ROOF opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.00 and a beta of -0.16. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.40 ($1.08).
About Atrato Onsite Energy
