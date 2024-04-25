Atrato Onsite Energy to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:ROOF)

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ROOF opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.00 and a beta of -0.16. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.40 ($1.08).

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

