Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.
Johnson Controls International Stock Performance
Shares of JCI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International
About Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Controls International
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.