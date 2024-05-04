Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

