Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 53,172 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 986,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,138. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

