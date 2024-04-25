Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,424. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $227.63 and a 52-week high of $308.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.38.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
