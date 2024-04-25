Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $141.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ BBSI opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $130.00.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
