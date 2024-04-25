Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $141.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

