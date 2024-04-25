ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ArcBest Stock Performance
Shares of ARCB opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.54.
Insider Transactions at ArcBest
In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
