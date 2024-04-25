BIP Wealth LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,824. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.40 and its 200 day moving average is $370.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

