Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 869 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

SCHW opened at $76.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

