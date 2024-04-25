BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.24. The stock had a trading volume of 98,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,826. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 401.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.