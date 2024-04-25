Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,418.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,106 shares of company stock worth $92,729,716 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $565.18. 1,918,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.91. The company has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

