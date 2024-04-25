Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 567,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,956. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

