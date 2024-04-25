Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,015,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ICF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,339 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

