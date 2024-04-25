Community Bank N.A. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

