Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42, reports. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.05.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.
