First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.