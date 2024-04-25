Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of D opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

