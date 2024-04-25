GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $299,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

