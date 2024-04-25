Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

