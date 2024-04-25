Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Up 6,800.0% in April

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HAIVF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.50. 957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,105. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.12. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$2.44 and a one year high of C$4.10.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
