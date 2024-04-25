Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,193.03 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $708.00 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,243.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.