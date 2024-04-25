Head to Head Comparison: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get DLocal alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and Alight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $650.35 million 6.56 $148.96 million $0.49 29.43 Alight $3.41 billion 1.51 -$345.00 million ($0.55) -16.65

Volatility & Risk

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DLocal has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DLocal and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 5 3 0 2.38 Alight 0 0 7 0 3.00

DLocal presently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Alight has a consensus price target of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 38.88%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than DLocal.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 22.92% 40.57% 17.13% Alight -7.80% 5.09% 2.30%

Summary

DLocal beats Alight on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.