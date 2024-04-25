Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.00.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

ITW opened at $251.71 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

