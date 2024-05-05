Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,789 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $83,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,862. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

