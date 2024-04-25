Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) EVP Curtis John Dobler Sells 3,797 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %
Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $62.99.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.
