Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) EVP Curtis John Dobler Sells 3,797 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

