Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.78

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.78 and last traded at C$35.65, with a volume of 247715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The stock has a market cap of C$8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9117965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

