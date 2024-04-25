Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) versus N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC) Financial Review

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) and N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and N-Viro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -754.10% -13.33% -6.24% N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of N-Viro International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 3 2 0 2.40 N-Viro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Li-Cycle and N-Viro International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 716.49%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than N-Viro International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and N-Viro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $18.30 million 6.39 -$138.00 million ($0.77) -0.85 N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N-Viro International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li-Cycle.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides hub products, such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About N-Viro International

N-Viro International Corporation markets its N-Viro Fuel technology that produces a renewable alternative fuel product out of certain bio-organic wastes. N-Viro Fuel is a patented biomass alternative energy fuel process that produces a product that has physical and chemical characteristics similar to certain coals and is created from municipal biosolids, collectable animal manure, pulp and paper sludge, and other organic wastes. The company owns and licenses the N-Viro Process, a patented technology to treat and recycle wastewater sludges and other bio-organic wastes, utilizing certain alkaline by-products produced by the cement, lime, and other industries, as well as electric utilities. Its N-Viro Process stabilizes and pasteurizes sludge; reduces odors to acceptable levels; neutralizes or immobilizes various constituents; and generates N-Viro Soil, a product that has a granular appearance similar to soil and is used in various agricultural applications. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution and resale of alkaline admixtures. N-Viro International Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Toledo, Ohio.

